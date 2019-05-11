Woman reports bear on a G.R. golf course; unconfirmed so far

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Dispatch Authority received an unusual call Saturday night.

A woman phoned to say she was just leaving a restaurant on 28th Street S.E., just east of Kalamazoo Avenue, when she noticed a bear on an adjacent golf course. Or at least, what appeared to be a bear. That hasn’t been confirmed by authorities yet.

It was a little after 9 p.m. Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 the woman told dispatchers she saw a bear heading westbound on the Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

She told police she took a quick photograph or video of the animal, and planned to send it to police for them to see for themselves. It has not been made available to the media yet.

As of late Saturday night, Grand Rapids Police had yet to confirm whether it was an actual bear or another animal. They tell FOX 17 they’re still investigating.

In June 2018, a black bear was spotted in Coopersville – but that’s a much less populated area than the middle of Grand Rapids.