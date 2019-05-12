Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Arkansas high school adds grinning police dog’s picture to yearbook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This year’s Bryant High School yearbook features one very special employee with claws, paws and a great big smile, according to KFDM.

The school’s police dog, Mya, got her photo taken for the school yearbook, grinning from perky ear to perky ear. She is featured among the faculty in the book.

According to KATV, Mya got her start working on campus last fall with her handler Sergeant Paul Tarvin.

She is trained as a narcotics dog, but can also do work with tracking and recovery.

