Drunk man found with drugs and a lot of cash after crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is under arrest for charges related to drugs and driving away from police following a late night crash.

Police in Kalamazoo responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday night near the 700 block of Douglas Ave, where they found the suspect, whom had an outstanding felony warrant.

They tried to stop the 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident on the 500 block of W Michigan Ave but he drove off, immediately losing control on the wet pavement and crashing into two poles off the road. KDPS reports he was arrested without incident.

The suspect was also found to have “delivery amounts” of what they believe is cocaine along with a large amount of cash.

Officers say alcohol was a factor and are asking anyone with information to call them at 337-8994 or Silent Observer 343-2100.