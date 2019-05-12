× Homicide victim shows up at GR hospital and dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was dropped off at a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning and died a short time later.

His death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, Grand Rapids Police responded to a report of the sound of shots fired in the 500 block of Highland Street SE. A few minutes later, a victim with serious injuries arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital by private transport.

The victim was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

GRPD officers located a possible scene in the 500 block of Highland Street SE. The scene was processed by the Grand Rapids Police

Forensics Unit.

The victim is a 21-year old man from Grand Rapids. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

A final determination as to the cause and manner of death will be made through the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

Grand Rapids Police Department detectives are investigating and are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with any possible information is being asked to contact GRPD.