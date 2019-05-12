Hundreds gather to welcome home veterans

West Palm Beach, FL (WPTV ) — 82 area veterans were recognized Saturday night at Palm Beach International Airport for their service in WWII, The Korean and Vietnam Wars.

“They deserve all this welcoming because when they actually came back from the Vietnam war back when it happened they were physically spat on and it’s just really sweet to see everyone congratulating them and it’s just really heartwarming,” said middle school student Colin Duran.

Duran and his friends from Western Pines Middle School lined the terminal inside the airport to welcome the veterans home, part of the 2nd Southeast Florida Honor Flight of 2019.

“This patriotic welcome home is the icing on the cake of a day that most veterans say ranks with the day they were married and the birth of their children,” said Kathy Sreenan.

It’s a long day for the group that arrived at the airport around 4:30 a.m. before flying to our nation’s capital to visit the Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam War Memorial.

“It’s really about being part of the bigger picture you know supporting the veterans who fought for us in the wars protecting our freedom, honoring them, welcoming them back and honoring them for what they did,” said middle school student Alejandro Gonzalez.

The next honor flight is scheduled for September 21st.

For more information on Operation Homecoming, call 1-855-FLYAVET (359-2838)

