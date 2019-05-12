Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mother’s Day Twitter nod goes wrong for the Padres

Posted 9:33 PM, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, May 12, 2019

(CNN) — It was a nice idea.

The San Diego Padres decided to go all out for this Mother’s Day and show the moms of the world they care.

At the urging of Budweiser, the MLB team changed their Twitter handle from @Padres to @Madres on Sunday.

But there was one small problem. The Padres lost control of their old name — at least for a little bit.

Ricky Padilla snagged the @Padres account name for a few hours and went rogue.

Padilla’s friend Henry Breems was in on the joke and asked, “Yo @Padres … how many retweets for a couple of tickets behind the plate??”

“One, and you’ve got two behind the dish,” Padilla responded.

It wasn’t long before the Padres seemed to realize the situation they’d gotten themselves into and got things back under control. As of this writing, a search for the Padres handle directs the user to a message saying the page doesn’t exist.

It’s the thought that counts, right?

Originally Published: 12 MAY 19 19:23 ET
Updated: 12 MAY 19 20:45 ET
By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.