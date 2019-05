× Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle into a deer.

Mecosta County deputies say it happened at Millbrook Rd near 10th Ave.

They say the biker hit a deer, but left the scene before deputies arrived.

They were able to find the 46 year-old motorcyclist at the Village of Millbrook.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and treat for non-life threatening injuries.