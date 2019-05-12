Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

No deal yet over $19,000 water bill in UP community

May 12, 2019

ISHPEMING, Mich. (AP) — A couple in the Upper Peninsula still hasn’t reached a deal about how to resolve a water bill worth nearly $19,000.

A broken pipe in the crawl space leaked about 1 million gallons over two months. A tenant at the rental property in Ishpeming apparently didn’t notice it.

The Mining Journal reports that owner Ashley Cody appeared at a city council meeting last week and said she’s “ready for this to be over.”

The council is trying to come up with a policy to deal with catastrophic water losses. Cody and her husband, Matt, aren’t expected to pay the enormous bill, but a compromise still hasn’t been reached.

Council member Pat Scanlon says he’s willing to help broker a deal. He suggests something under $2,500 paid over a year with no interest.

Information from: The Mining Journal, http://www.miningjournal.net

