One dead, three in critical after 3-car crash in New Buffalo Township

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 3:53 p.m. Saturday in New Buffalo Township.

The location was M-239, just south of Wilson Road.

The Sheriff’s office says in a news release that a Honda CRV had crossed the centerline of the highway and struck two vehicles. The first struck vehicle suffered minor damage and there were no injuries. However, the second vehicle – a Toyota Sequoia – was hit head-on.

Police say there were four passengers in the Sequoia, and one died. The other three were in critical condition, at last report. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s withholding the name of the person killed until family is notified.

The driver of the Sequoi was Jose Flores, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. Police say he and the driver of the Honda CRV – Sabrina Stewart, 21 – are both in stable condition at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Stewart is from LaPorte, Indiana.

The New Buffalo Township Fire Department assisted with extrication of victims from the Toyota Sequoia, per police. They say the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.