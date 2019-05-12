Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rain around for Mother's Day with some sunshine chances this week!   

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly cloudy skies after trying to see some early morning sunshine. Cloud cover will continue to thicken up throughout the day heading towards this evening. Rain chances will arrive anytime this afternoon after 2-3 o’clock as isolated showers before picking up in coverage heading into the rest of the evening mainly along and south of I-96.

Rain chances will linger overnight as showers move to the east side of the state. Monday morning, we can still have some lingering showers with mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will remain through the day with some possible isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Sunshine chances arrive as early as Tuesday and then again on Thursday as temperatures look promising to warm up towards the end of the week.

