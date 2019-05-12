Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Shots fired, a stolen car crashed at a Kentwood apartment complex

Posted 9:07 PM, May 12, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police and the Kent County Sheriff Department are searching for suspects in an incident involving shots fired and a stolen car.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments, finding a silver Chevy Malibu crashed into a dumpster, it’s airbags deployed. A vehicle parked nearby was struck by gunfire, but no injuries have been reported.

Suspects are thought to have fled on foot, but left behind shell casings from two types of semi-automatic weapons near the crash.

The owner of the Malibu told police they left the vehicle running, saying someone took the car and ran it into the dumpster.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood PD at (616) 698-658 or contact Silent Observer.

1 Comment

