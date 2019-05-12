WYOMING, Mich. — Northbound US 131 is down to 1 lane at 44th Street while crews deal with a vehicle fire. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route for now.
Vehicle fire shuts down lane of north bound 131
-
Two-vehicle crash, fire briefly shuts down northbound US-131 in G.R.
-
US-131 injury crash in Byron Twp sends one to the hospital
-
Southbound US-131 reopens after eight-vehicle crash
-
Trailer fire near Algoma Township shuts down south-bound US 131
-
Westbound I-196 and downtown GR ramp closed for 5 months
-
-
Rush-hour car fire on southbound US-131 extinguished
-
Sheriff: ‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ due to poor driving conditions
-
Debris flies off dump truck, hits vehicle on I-96 in Marne
-
Minor injuries during multiple icy slide-offs on Interstate 94
-
Closure of WB I-196 over Grand River in effect through August
-
-
Weekend lane closures at 3 sites on 131; several new road projects start Monday
-
Weekend Road Projects: Westbound M-6 is closed to traffic
-
Roads to close for Amway River Bank Run preps