Vehicle fire shuts down lane of north bound 131

Posted 5:39 PM, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41PM, May 12, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — Northbound US 131 is down to 1 lane at 44th Street while crews deal with a vehicle fire. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route for now.

