Battle Creek schools get $15.5 million grant via GVSU

Battle Creek schools announcement - 5/13/19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A 5-year, $15.5 million grant will seek to help better prepare Battle Creek Public Schools students for careers in science, technology, health care and education.

The funding was announced Monday by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to offer teachers additional support and career pathways. The grant was awarded to Grand Valley State University, which is partnering with the school district to roll out programs.

As part of the effort, Grand Valley State plans to open an outreach center this summer in downtown Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek-based W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2017 awarded the public school district a $51 million grant to support quality education while attempting to bridge racial and economic divides in the district.

