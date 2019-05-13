Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass brings delightful sounds and smells to St. Joe

Posted 11:38 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, May 13, 2019

The smells of barbeque and the sounds of blues and bluegrass will fill the town of St Joe for the BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.

The festival will showcase a wide variety of Michigan brewers and winemakers from all across West Michigan, as well as BBQ vendors like Coach’s Bar and Grill, Larks Bar-B-Que, Nosh Village, Piggin’ N’ Grinnin’, Silver Beach Pizza, Smokin’ D BBQ and Wood, Stock & Grill and more.

In addition to food and drink, activities at Silver Beach Center include an amusement venue across the street from Whirlpool Centennial Park, and shops in downtown St. Joseph will augment festival activities.

The festival takes place from 12 to 8 p.m. on May 18. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stjoetoday.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.