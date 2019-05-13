BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass brings delightful sounds and smells to St. Joe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The smells of barbeque and the sounds of blues and bluegrass will fill the town of St Joe for the BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival on Saturday.

The festival will showcase a wide variety of Michigan brewers and winemakers from all across West Michigan, as well as BBQ vendors like Coach’s Bar and Grill, Larks Bar-B-Que, Nosh Village, Piggin’ N’ Grinnin’, Silver Beach Pizza, Smokin’ D BBQ and Wood, Stock & Grill and more.

In addition to food and drink, activities at Silver Beach Center include an amusement venue across the street from Whirlpool Centennial Park, and shops in downtown St. Joseph will augment festival activities.

The festival takes place from 12 to 8 p.m. on May 18. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stjoetoday.com.