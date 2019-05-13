Couple continues monthslong wait for wedding video refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Sherieé and Nicholas Tolbert-Jordan tied the knot in June 2018. Leading up to the big day, the two hired Fino's Photography. Owner Delfino Hernandez was contracted to record their wedding for $500. It's a decision the newlyweds said they quickly came to regret.

"He basically was kind of dodging us," she said.

Tolbert-Jordan said she had been told to expect the video on DVD about two weeks after the wedding, but that two weeks came and went. The newlyweds said they got nothing but excuses.

"We looked on his Facebook and seen he was doing other projects," she recalled.

Sherieé explained, "He posted all on his Facebook, and it was well after our wedding."

"We hadn't even gotten our CD yet," she added.

Three different times in August 2018, they said Hernandez promised delivery of the disc. It never came. They said Hernandez eventually sent a link to a 10 minute Youtube clip. However, they said it didn't have the key moments from the 8 hour shoot. Eventually, they say the videographer sent another 40 minutes of footage and that some audio was missing.

The couple was fed up and asked for refund. They said Hernandez agreed to repay them the $500 but that he's been dragging his feet on paying the full amount since the fall.

Nicholas asked, "When are we going to get this payment? When are we, like, going to get reimbursed for the product that you didn't give us?"

"The bottom line is the person that was affected the most, or the persons affected the most in this, were us simply because those are our memories," he said.

Nicholas added, "He basically, in a way, made a mockery of us by not taking this project seriously."

"That really hurt us, and you just don't treat people like that. Especially on our wedding day. That's the one day that we can never get back," Sherieé said.

FOX 17 reached out and spoke to Hernandez by phone. He said he has four clients with similar complaints that he's been paying back over the past several months. He said he had a death in the family last summer and that he lost motivation to work at the time. The Tolbert-Jordan's say he still owes them $300.