Crews search water off northern Michigan for small plane

Posted 8:49 AM, May 13, 2019

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say crews are searching the water off of northern Michigan for a small plane that’s reportedly missing.

The Benzie County sheriff’s office says the plane was reported missing Sunday night over Lake Michigan about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west of Frankfort.

WPBN-TV reports the sheriff’s office says two people were believed to be aboard the plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the search and says Monday morning that a helicopter crew from Detroit searched without finding anything. The Coast Guard says a plane and boat crew both are searching Monday, and a Traverse City-based helicopter crew was scheduled to join the search.

