BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Actors Jussie Smollett, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Co-Creator/Writer/Executive Producer Lee Daniels, and Executive Producers Sanaa Hamri and Ilene Chaiken of 'Empire' speak onstage during the FOX portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
‘Empire’ will go 1 more season, Smollett’s future is unclear
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network says “Empire” will be back this fall for its final season.
But Fox executives in announcing the 2019-20 season say that Jussie Smollett’s future in the show is unclear.
Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier says there is an option to have Smollett in the show’s sixth year but there is no plan right now to include him.
Collier says the network wants to give “Empire” a big send-off and that’s the focus.
Smollett was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago. The charges were dropped.