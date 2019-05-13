Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘Empire’ will go 1 more season, Smollett’s future is unclear

Posted 9:56 AM, May 13, 2019, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Actors Jussie Smollett, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Co-Creator/Writer/Executive Producer Lee Daniels, and Executive Producers Sanaa Hamri and Ilene Chaiken of 'Empire' speak onstage during the FOX portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network says “Empire” will be back this fall for its final season.

But Fox executives in announcing the 2019-20 season say that Jussie Smollett’s future in the show is unclear.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier says there is an option to have Smollett in the show’s sixth year but there is no plan right now to include him.

Collier says the network wants to give “Empire” a big send-off and that’s the focus.

Smollett was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in Chicago. The charges were dropped.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.