LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after the Wolverines 58-54 victory against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional Final at Staples Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ESPN: Michigan basketball coach John Beilein leaving for the NBA
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – ESPN is reporting that University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is leaving to become the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.
Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Monday morning.
We’ll have more details when they become available.
Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now. https://t.co/qH749G3c3d