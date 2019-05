SOUTH HAVEN TWP. Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a fire on 11th Avenue this evening.

Neighbors reported the fire just after 7:30 p.m.

The structure was full engulfed when SHAES arrived and is considered a complete loss. No injuries have been reported and it is believed the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

SHAES was assisted on the call by the Covert Township Fire Department.