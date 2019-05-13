Firearms stolen during Ottawa Co. gun store break-in

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun store was broken into overnight.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. at the Palladium Gun Shop, 158 Eastmanville Street, in Coopersville.

Deputies say the store was broken into through its front door. The suspects made off with an undetermined amount of firearms.

A sheriff’s office K9 was brought in and was able to track the suspects a short distance before losing them, but they did find a car believed to be used in the crime.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000, Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT, or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.