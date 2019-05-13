Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GR Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

Posted 7:08 PM, May 13, 2019, by

A photo of Ron Gorman.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education appointed an interim superintendent on Monday.

The board appointed Dr. Ron Gorman during a special work session, who will take over July 1 when current superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal is set to retire.

Gorman has worked for Grand Rapids Public Schools for over 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, principal and his most recent role, assistant superintendent of pre-K-12 instructional support.

He is a graduate of Aquinas College, has a Master of Educational Leadership from Michigan State University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.