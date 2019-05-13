× GR Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education appointed an interim superintendent on Monday.

The board appointed Dr. Ron Gorman during a special work session, who will take over July 1 when current superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal is set to retire.

Gorman has worked for Grand Rapids Public Schools for over 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, principal and his most recent role, assistant superintendent of pre-K-12 instructional support.

He is a graduate of Aquinas College, has a Master of Educational Leadership from Michigan State University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University.