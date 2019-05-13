Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids wants to increase female police officers

Grand Rapids Police Department badge file photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is recruiting female officers.

The May 18 information session is a first by the Grand Rapids department, which has 44 female officers. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is aimed at women who have an interest in law enforcement. Registration is required.

Female officers, supervisors and command staff will discuss their backgrounds and what life is like as a Grand Rapids officer. Women comprise 14% of officers in the western Michigan department.

The GRPD says it’s “committed to attracting qualified candidates who reflect the diversity of the community.”

