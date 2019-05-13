Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gun rights group to host free firearms training for women

Posted 3:45 AM, May 13, 2019, by

A group of people practicing at the gun range. Photographed on location at a shooting range.

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area gun rights advocacy group is offering free firearm and personal protection lessons to women.

Legally Armed In Detroit says registration starts Sunday and the May 19 lesson will be available to 900 women. The lesson includes a safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition, and range time at Top Gun Shooting Sports Gun Range in Taylor.

No prior firearms training or experience is required. Women experienced with firearms also can attend to improve marksmanship skills.

Firearms trainer Rick Ector says the number of women participating in the event has grown from 50 in the first session to about 700 last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.