It’s Monday: That means new road projects

A number of new road construction zones become active today.
Kent County: Michigan Street in Grand Rapids
- Michigan Street closed west of Maryland Avenue for utility work near Worcester Drive and Baltimore Drive. Detour: Oak Industrial Drive between Plymouth and Maryland avenues.
Ottawa County: I-196, James Street
- Lane closures for resurfacing westbound I-196 from Ottogan Street (the Ottawa/Allegan county line) and M-40, now through June 10.
- James Street closed at the railroad tracks near Chicago Drive this week for railroad crossing repairs. Detour: 112th Avenue between James Street and Chicago Drive.
- Flag crews will control traffic where crews are resurfacing James Street between US-31 and Chicago Drive for about four weeks.
- On Cottonwood Drive in Jenison, final paving continues, so the street is closed to through traffic between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road. Pavement markings will be applied later this week, signaling the possibility that opening the street is close at hand.
Kalamazoo County: More work in Portage
- Water main work on E. Centre Avenue east of Lovers Lane to Oakside Street is open with lane restrictions until May 24.
- Lane closure on eastbound M-43 W. Main Street between US-131 and Drake Road nightly 8 pm. To 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.
Ionia County: Lane closures on I-96
- The construction zone west of Portland on I-96 was inactive through the weekend, but lane closures resumed Sunday night.
- Lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-96 between Portland Road and Sunfield highway. Crews will work at night, requiring lower speeds.
Barry County: M-66 south of Nashville
- Road work on M-66 between Cox Road and Assyria Road daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 30.