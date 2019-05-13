Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo murder victim identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The victim of a homicide last week in Kalamazoo has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety reports that Darkreese Lashawnt Gray, 23, was killed at about 11:30 p.m. on May 9. Officers responding to a call on shots being fired found Gray in the 400 block of W. Frank Street. He died after being rushed to the hospital.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

