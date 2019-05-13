Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kari Lynch Band perform new single, “Highway Honey”

Posted 12:18 PM, May 13, 2019

The Kari Lynch Band may now be based in Nashville, but they're originally from Michigan. They're back to perform on the West Michigan Soundstage, with big news about a new single and album release party right here in Grand Rapids.

A few of the band members stopped by to perform the new single, "Highway Honey," which is available now on all digital platforms.

Their new album "The Other Side," is having a special release party at HOME inside The B.O.B. on Thursday, May 16. Tickets for the album release show are available for $5 pre-sale.

"The Other Side" will release on May 17.

For more information on upcoming tours, visit karilynchband.com.

