Learn to spruce up a room at “BeFloor and After” on May 16

Posted 11:58 AM, May 13, 2019, by

Life begins in a whole new way when residents move to Samaritas Senior Living, and Samaritas is all about embracing and welcoming the community around them by offering special and fun classes through The Academy. "BeFloor and After: Spruce Up For Spring" is one that many people would enjoy, especially since now is the perfect time for home renovations.

At Befloor and After, the class will teach how simple additions and some subtractions to the room can make a big difference in how a room looks.  Pathway Movers will explain how pillows, plants, throws, or other decors can transform a space from winter to spring.

The class will take place on Thursday, May 16 will take place at the Terraces Chapel at 5 p.m.

To sign up and learn more, click here.

