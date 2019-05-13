Mid-Michigan murder suspect arraigned on assault charges

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A man who is a suspect in two mid-Michigan murders has been arraigned on unrelated charges.

Kiernan Brown was arraigned Friday on charges of Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm, Domestic Violence – 3rd offense and Cruelty to Animals. He is being held on a bond of $1 million.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Brown is the suspect in the deaths of Julie Mooney and Kaylee Brock early Friday morning. Brown was arrested after knocking on the door of another woman who had a personal protection order out against him. After being arrested, Brown allegedly told police that he had killed the two women earlier.

Brown is expected to be in court Tuesday for further charges.