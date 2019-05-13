Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mid-Michigan murder suspect arraigned on assault charges

Posted 2:16 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:17PM, May 13, 2019

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A man who is a suspect in two mid-Michigan murders has been arraigned on unrelated charges.

Julie Mooney

Kiernan Brown was arraigned Friday on charges of Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm, Domestic Violence – 3rd offense and Cruelty to Animals. He is being held on a bond of $1 million.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Brown is the suspect in the deaths of Julie Mooney and Kaylee Brock early Friday morning. Brown was arrested after knocking on the door of another woman who had a personal protection order out against him.  After being arrested, Brown allegedly told police that he had killed the two women earlier.

Kaylee Brock

Brown is expected to be in court Tuesday for further charges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.