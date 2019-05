Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The NorthPointe Christian baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and eight more in the second on its way to a 12-0 win over Belding.

Mustangs junior pitcher JD Dyksma pitched all five innings, allowing just an infield single and striking out six.

NorthPointe Christian (8-1, 15-3) moves a game and a half up on Belding (6-2, 18-2) in the OK Silver standings, the teams meet Wednesday at Belding and an NPC would would clinch at least a share of the conference title.