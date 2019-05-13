Police ask for help in finding missing Grand Haven man

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing resident.

Jeff Scarbrough, 29, was last seen Saturday afternoon in Muskegon. He drives an older model Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information should call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Family and friends have created a Facebook group trying to assist in finding Scarbrough. Posts there say he was last seen leaving Chase Hammond Golf Course near North Muskegon and Dalton Township in his white Honda Pilot. He apparently told people he was heading to Fruitport, but he never arrived.