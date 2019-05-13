State reps host road funding town hall in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Potholes and construction, it’s the time of the year when Michigan drivers are likely to be slowed down by both.

Monday in Muskegon two state representatives hosted a town hall to talk about road problems with constituents.

Road building is a discussion that shaped much of the race for governor last year and a subject the house transportation committee is hosting accelerated hearings on in Lansing.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Jack O’Malley and 91st District State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom outlined how road funding currently works in the state.

In the 2019 fiscal year more than $4 billion is going to road repairs and construction. Politicians on both sides says additional funding is necessary to keep up with growing needs.

"People need to realize we’ve increased funding by a couple billion dollars over the last seven or eight years so there is money there and the process has begun, do we need to continue to increase that? Yes because there is still work to be done," Rep. O'Malley, said.

"How that gets distributed, what that top line is, that’s where we are going to have those conversations and negotiations of what is that top figure how do we get our road to that good condition and how does that money get spent," Rep. VanWoerkom, added.

How to come up with the additional funding and how that funding will be distributed will be the focus of the road funding debate in Lansing over the the next several weeks.