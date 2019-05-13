Stop the Bleed courses teach how to help people in emergency situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an unfortunate reality that anyone could find themselves in the middle of a mass casualty event like a shooting in a school, factory or shopping mall. How should we respond? Would we know how to help the injured?

Spectrum Health is launching their Stop the Bleeding campaign, hosting free classes to educating the public on how to control life-threatening bleeding in case disaster strikes.

Registered nurses Meaghan Crawley from Spectrum Health and Dawn Korenstra from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, who specialize in injury prevention, discuss the new campaign and what is involved in these new classes.

The Stop the Bleed campaign is designed to educate people on how to help in the aftermath of a mass casualty. It started as a result of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012 spearheaded by the American College of Surgeons

The nationwide campaign will cultivate awareness and training efforts to equip and empower bystanders to respond in the event of a bleeding emergency.

The Stop the Bleed course will teach people:

How to get bleeding to stop until someone can get to a trauma center.

Use of tourniquets, wound packing, and direct pressure.

Give a quick demo or explanation of how tight tourniquet must be, etc.

The next Stop the Bleed course will take place on June 13 at 6 p.m. These classes are free and open to the public, but attendees need to RSVP at bleedingcontrol.org.

Learn more about local classes at spectrumhealth.org/healthier-communities.