Two hospitalized after crash at Jenison intersection

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Drive and Baldwin Street in Jenison.

Authorities said an SUV was going north on Cottonwood Drive and ran a red light, causing a crash with a vehicle turning left from Baldwin Street.

The SUV’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and a passenger in the other vehicle was hospitalized in good condition.