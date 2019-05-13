Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Vaping town hall for parents in Ottawa County

Posted 7:52 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55AM, May 13, 2019

JENISON, Mich. -- With more than 1 in 4 kids using vapes or e-cigarettes, a growing number of them are becoming addicted to nicotine.

Statistics show E-cigs are the fasting growing trend among teens, with 25 percent of teens in Ottawa County using them in the last month.

On Monday night, concerned parents will be able to attend a town hall at Jenison High School, 2140 Bauer Road, to learn more about how kids are impacted by them.

The meeting, put on by the Ottawa Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, is from 7-10 p.m. featuring experts on topics like youth and addiction.

If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.