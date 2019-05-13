Vaping town hall for parents in Ottawa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- With more than 1 in 4 kids using vapes or e-cigarettes, a growing number of them are becoming addicted to nicotine.

Statistics show E-cigs are the fasting growing trend among teens, with 25 percent of teens in Ottawa County using them in the last month.

On Monday night, concerned parents will be able to attend a town hall at Jenison High School, 2140 Bauer Road, to learn more about how kids are impacted by them.

The meeting, put on by the Ottawa Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, is from 7-10 p.m. featuring experts on topics like youth and addiction.

If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP here.