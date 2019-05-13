Video shows fight at youth lacrosse match

LOWELL, Mich. – A disturbing video of violence at a youth lacrosse match has resulted in discipline for both coaches.

The video was sent to FOX 17 over the weekend, between Lowell and Haslett. According to Paul Lixie, the director of coaching of Lowell Youth Lacrosse, the players involved are 12 and 13 years old.

Lixie tells FOX 17 that coaches from both teams have been disciplined and the incident was “handled and resolved appropriately.” Further details were not made available.