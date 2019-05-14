1st annual Michigan Kombucha Fest happening May 18

There's beer festivals, wine festivals, and now kombucha festivals! Sacred Springs is hosting the first ever Michigan Kombucha Festival!
On May 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., many non-alcoholic Michigan-based kombucha companies will be serving wide varieties of kombucha.
There will be a Kommunity Kombucha Brew, a home-brew competition, and a large selection of kombucha for sampling.
The festival will take place at 1059 Wealthy Street South East in Grand Rapids.
To purchase tickets, visit sacredkombucha.com.
Justin Case
Lindsay, please use the proper word in your headline…. inaugural – there is no such thing as “1st annual”. It can be “1st”, and it can become annual, but it is never “1st annual”.