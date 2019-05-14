Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Canadian man tears down, burns neighbor’s Nazi flag

Posted 8:54 AM, May 14, 2019, by

KELLIHER, Saskatchewan – A Canadian man decided to take matters into his own hands after he said authorities were not doing enough to rid his community of a hateful message, according to CTV Regina.

Caleb Pelletier reportedly tore down and burned a Nazi flag that had been flying over a house in Kelliher after multiple people lodged complaints about it. He shared a video of the act on Facebook.

Kelliher Mayor Darcy King reportedly spoke to the 34-year-old man who was flying the flag and said the man agreed to take it down, but nothing happened, CTV reported.

Police said flying the flag was not illegal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.