Comedian Tim Conway of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ dies at 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85.
Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media.
“The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.
Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”
Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as “The Apple Dumpling Gang.”
3 comments
Good stuff Maynard
THE funniest thing on the CB Show was Tim Conway playing a dentist with a syringe of novacaine. Thanks for all your wonderful humor. RIP
lml25
Is there anyone around now with even half the talent of Conway and Korman?Don’t tell me Cedric the Entertainer either.And those guys were the second tier of comics–behind Carson,Rickles,Benny,Hope,Dean Martin etc.Dick VanDyke,Burnett,Mary Tyller Moore,Elizabeth Montgomery all very good.
We have no one in 2019.Fallon and Colbert are garbage,Kimmell not far behind.Jim Carrey went nuts.Seinfeld is semi-retired.Steve Martin has disappeared from everything but touring with Martin Short,Ellen DeGenerate is funny only to LGBTers.Tina Fey is gone,Amy Poehler only does commercials,where she hangs out with black Comcast subscribers(what’s with that?)
Not like it used to be when I was growing up.
steve
LML25, today’s ‘comedy’ personalities are nothing more than self-promoting, liberal political trash talkers for the left instead of humorists for all Americans. Sadly, the good old days of comedy are gone.