× Crash kills 1 in Berrien County, victim ID’d

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday in Berrien County.

It happened around 4:38 p.m. at the intersection Port and Wayne streets in St. Joseph.

Police said a vehicle struck a tree off the roadway, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Grubb of Berrien Springs.

Police didn’t specify what caused the crash.