Excellence in Education – Beth Thompson

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County educator known for using multiple approaches, including Family Reading Nights and summer camps, to help instill a love of reading in students and for helping struggling students and their families meet their basic needs has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Beth Thompson, is a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Instructor/Literacy Coach at Merrill Elementary School, which is part of the Merrill Community Schools.

