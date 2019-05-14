Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Family suing Albion after former officer punched boy

Posted 10:15 PM, May 14, 2019, by

Body camera footage of an incident where an officer hit a teen boy in Albion.

ALBION, Mich. — The family of a boy with special needs who was punched by a former police officer is pursuing legal action against the City of Albion.

The incident happened last November after police were called to help with a domestic situation. Body camera footage shows an officer punching 13-year-old Da’veon Cieslack while he was yelling for help.

A lawsuit filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court claims the officer who hit Cieslack was aware of his mental health issues and became confrontational instead of trying to de-escalate the situation.

It also says the officer former officer, Tyler Collins, handcuffed Cieslack and told him he was being arrested before using pepper spray and punching him repeatedly.

The family is seeking $10 million in damages.

