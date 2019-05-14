Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids ranks in top 20 of cities to start your career

Posted 10:42 AM, May 14, 2019, by

Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – College graduates looking to get their careers started could find success by starting here in Grand Rapids.

According to a study by WalletHub, Grand Rapids ranks as the 18th best city in the country to start your career.  182 cities were included in the study.

WalletHub says that employers are planning to hire nearly 17 percent more graduates from the Class of 2019 than they did for the Class of 2018.

The study took into account 29 factors, including starting salaries, number of entry-level jobs, affordable housing and fastest job growth rates.

The top market in the survey was Salt Lake City, Utah and the last was Shreveport, Louisiana. The only other Michigan city in the study was Detroit, which came in at 120th.

Click here to see the entire study and methodology by WalletHub.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.