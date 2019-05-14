× Grand Rapids ranks in top 20 of cities to start your career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – College graduates looking to get their careers started could find success by starting here in Grand Rapids.

According to a study by WalletHub, Grand Rapids ranks as the 18th best city in the country to start your career. 182 cities were included in the study.

WalletHub says that employers are planning to hire nearly 17 percent more graduates from the Class of 2019 than they did for the Class of 2018.

The study took into account 29 factors, including starting salaries, number of entry-level jobs, affordable housing and fastest job growth rates.

The top market in the survey was Salt Lake City, Utah and the last was Shreveport, Louisiana. The only other Michigan city in the study was Detroit, which came in at 120th.

Click here to see the entire study and methodology by WalletHub.