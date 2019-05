Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The second-ranked Grandville girls soccer team got a late goal and beat Rockford 1-0 to clinch the outright OK Red championship Tuesday night.

Junior Kiersen Korienek scored the game's only goal in the 72nd minute to propel the Bulldogs to the win.

Grandville and Rockford will meet again next Wednesday in the district tournament.