GRCC launches fundraising campaign for campus renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College kicked off a fundraising campaign Tuesday to raise money to put towards campus upgrades.

The campaign has a $3 million goal, which would go towards a $15 million improvement plan for renovations and scholarships.

GRCC wants to renovate the main building — the oldest on campus — which GRCC President Bill Pink says needs an upgrade.

“It’s in need of being brought up to a level that, as I say to our public, is at or better that any of our high school students would come from,” Pink said. “It needs to be brought up to that level.”

The money would also be used to update the school’s technology center by adding space and emphasizing on the building’s IT and manufacturing areas.

Pink says West Michigan has a need in those fields, and the upgrades would help fill that void.

The campaign will also add money to the school’s scholarship fund.

“While GRCC celebrates the fact that we are the lowest cost in terms of higher education in Kent County, we also know that even with that low cost, there are still students who need help,” Pink said.

Pink said the school expects to start some of the renovation work in the coming months.

“We want to start breaking ground on those as soon as possible, and we do think now that we’ve got some of those funds in place, we believe we’ll be able to get that done here and start in on that real soon,” he said.