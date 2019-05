Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - By now you've most likely heard about CBD oil and its many different uses.

Now Ideal Bodyworks Massage in Holland is adding to the list of uses for the oil, they're now offering CBD facials and massages.

CBD oil contains no THC so it is beneficial for anti-inflammatory, oil production, and packed with vitamins, and omega 6 which is beneficial for the skin.

