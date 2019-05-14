Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lawsuit blames Tiger Woods for drunken driver’s death

Posted 9:37 AM, May 14, 2019

BETHPAGE, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 13, 2019 in Bethpage, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash last year are suing Tiger Woods. They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday says Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 car crash.

Immesberger worked at The Woods restaurant in Jupiter that Woods owns. The golfer’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, is general manager.

The lawsuit says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender despite knowing his condition. And it says the restaurant’s employees, managers and owners allowed the 24-year-old man to be over-served even though they knew he was an alcoholic.

Woods’ agent hasn’t responded to an email seeking comment.

4 comments

  • Matt McCartney

    So Nick was 24 years old, was an alcoholic, applied for work as a bartender, confessed in his interview that he was an alcoholic and was then hired? Then (according to this article) the man was free to drink on the job, despite everyone being aware of his condition?…………If his parents want to lie, they could have come up with something believable.

