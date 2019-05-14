Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lowell orchestra students score big at state competition

LOWELL, Mich. -- Several middle and high school orchestra students in Lowell are preparing for their annual Spring Concert.

Recently, students at Lowell Middle School just returned from the Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association State festival and earned a Division 1 rating from all three judges.

We're told the seventh grade students were given an "A" in every category they competed in.

Our Candace Monacelli spent the morning as seventh and eighth grade students prepared for the Spring concert planned for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Lowell Performing Arts Center.

