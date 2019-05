× Man in critical condition after being ran over by own vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after being ran over by his own vehicle.

It happened around 12:42 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of Goguac Street, near N 20th Street.

Authorities said a 56-year-old man from Athens had been run over in the parking lot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.