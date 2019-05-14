Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Knocking college credits off the list while still in high school? A new partnership and multi-million dollar grand between the Kellogg Foundation and Grand Valley State University is helping students get ahead in their college courses!

It's a 5-year, $15.5 million grand to partner with Battle Creek Public Schools. This will allow students who are interested in health care and education to earn college credits while in high school, helping them get a jump start on their future.

GVSU also plans to open an outreach center in the downtown area this fall, with the hopes that those students will come back to Battle Creek and apply what they've learned.

2. The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of Type O Blood, and they need your help!

The Red Cross is asking eligible Type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card through email.

To make an appointment and find blood drives in your area go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

3. Brewing beer is not just a man's job here in West Michigan! A tour on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. will highlight ladies in the beer making industry.

It starts at Paw Paw Brewing Company's new location, then to Cognito Brewing, followed by a trip to Guardian and Three Blondes Brewing.

Guests will get a pint or sample at each location and get to meet the different owners.

Tickets start at around $70.

4. University of Michigan basketball coach, John Beilein is leaving the Wolverines, and heading to the NBA.

Beilein has signed a 5-year-deal with the Cleaveland Cavaliers to be their next head coach.

Over the past 12-years, he racked up nearly 300 wins, led the Wolverines to two final four appearances, and two Big 10 Tournament Championships.

He tweeted after the news surfaced, thanking U of M and fans for their support. He ended his tweet by saying, "Go Blue, forever."

5. If your tastebuds can unlock a mystery Pringles flavor, you could snag $10,000. All people have to do is try the new snack, send in your receipt, and enter your guess online.

Customers can find the limited edition product exclusively at Walgreens through July 30.

People will then have until August 13 to decide the mystery flavor.