No injuries in fire at Kellogg's plant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at the Kellogg’s Cereal plant in Battle Creek.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Porter Street.

We’re told crews arrived to find a fire in a cereal dryer. Crews were able to quickly put it out.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The cause remains under investigation.